Temperatures this past week were well above average by 10 to 15 degrees. Now the table has turned to with temperatures about to 10 to 15 degrees below average this weekend. A dip in the jet stream will send cooler than average temps into parts of the deep south this weekend as well.

Cool temps will also be accompanied by breezy conditions this weekend in Central Pennsylvania. Make sure you wear the windbreaker and warmer clothing as it very well could be a shock to many of us after the recent last gasp of summer.

Here’s a look at the weekend outlook:

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a passing shower possible Saturday and Sunday. The greatest chance for some lake-enhanced showers comes Sunday for areas closer or near the I-80 corridor.

The chilly dome of air will linger into the early part of next week before briefly moderating. The long term pattern for the next two weeks looks to lean more below average with a few cool pushes of air expected.

Temperatures bounce back later in the week before another cool down is expected by next weekend. The next 10 days are split between below average and near average temperatures.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.