We are going to have a comfortable night tonight with a clear sky and a light breeze. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

An area of high pressure will slide over the region for the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will be nice days with a good deal of sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday. Thursday night will be comfortable to almost cool. In fact, some of the colder spots will drop into the 40s Thursday night into early Friday. Friday afternoon will be a touch bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Saturday. It will be warmer during the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. Sunday will turn warmer and a little more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon.

It’s going to be a close call with some showers possible Labor Day and Tuesday. Highs each day will be in the lower to middle 80s with more clouds than sunshine likely. Temperatures each day will rise into the lower to middle 80s. Wednesday will be a bit warm with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 80.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.