Expect a chilly start to your Friday with temps in the 30’s to near 40. A cooler air mass partnered with clear skies and light winds will allow for patches of frost to develop. Most of the frost will be concentrated across the northern counties.

After a cool start lots of sunshine will take charge during the day allowing temps to rise into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. High temps will be just below or near average. Overall a beautiful start the the holiday weekend!

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70’s. Sunday brings more of the same with chance of a late day shower in our southern counties. Some energy inches north, but it all depends on if it can maintain the moisture source as it collides with dry air. Rain chances stay low into next week. Temperatures will be on the rise as we head closer to the start of June. High temps will be well into the 80’s come midweek.

In other weather news…. we sure do need the rain! Here’s a look at some of the latest local (Altoona) stats on precip. Nearing 2″ below normal for May rainfall!

