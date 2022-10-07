This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 40s. A weak front moves through today. It will bring a few showers, but it doesn’t look like there be a lot of precipitation. We will just see a shower or two. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour will turn to the northwest later in the day. It will be breezy. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday will be chilly and breezy. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. We will have a mix of clouds and sun. In our northwestern counties there could be a shower or two. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Sunday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 50s with a westerly breeze. Sunday night temperatures drop into the 30s.

Monday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday night temperatures drop into the 40s. Tuesday temperatures will make it to the mid 60s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday night temperatures drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday we will have clouds and sun with a shower or two. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.