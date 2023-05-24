A cold front moves through this evening and just a stray shower or sprinkle will be around. Tonight we’ll sit under a mostly clear sky with low temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

A chilly start for Thursday but plenty of sunshine all day. High temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s with a light wind out of the northeast. We remain quiet and mostly clear heading into the overnight as lows fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Another nice day for Friday, expect a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will climb a few more degrees into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds remain light out of the northeast. Overnight we’ll sit mostly clear with lows falling into the lower 40s.

The start of Memorial Day Weekend looks fantastic. Saturday will bring a mostly sunny sky to start with clouds increasing into the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will sit comfortable in the low to mid 70s. By Saturday night, we’ll sit partly cloudy but still dry with lows sitting in the mid to upper 40s.

As we head into Sunday, the system sitting to our south will slide a bit further north. That will bring in more clouds than sun with a few showers by late afternoon/evening. High temperatures will sit in the lower 70s.

A few stray showers will be around for Memorial Day as we sit under a mix of clouds and sun. High temperature on Monday will sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s.