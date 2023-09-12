It’s that time of year! Fall-like weather settles in for at least the next few days. A cold front has passed through the area and it will allow a more pleasant northwest flow to build in during the day on Wednesday. There could be a leftover shower and morning clouds, but the sun and cloud mixture will dominate during the afternoon. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with lower dew points.

As we look ahead daytime highs will hold steady to near average in the 70’s along with mainly dry conditions. The next chance for a few showers comes back late Sunday into Monday with the passage of yet another front.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.