Tonight high pressure moves in from the west and that sets us up for a cooler night. We’ll sit mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be light and variable.

After a cool start to the morning we’ll rebound with high temperatures into the upper 70s and nearing 80 degrees. Wildfire smoke will be in the upper atmosphere so you will notice the hazy sunshine into the late afternoon. Winds will be light and variable. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

We start to warm up a touch into Thursday as high temperatures climb into the mid 80s. Humidity will also start to increase a bit as a few showers will be around late Thursday afternoon. Overnight we’ll sit partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low 60s.

A mix of clouds and sun for Friday with highs approaching the lower 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely into the afternoon and evening. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.