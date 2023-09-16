Tonight a front will be approaching so clouds will increase late overnight. Temperatures should still be able to cool ahead of some cloud cover and drop into the 40s and low 50s. Winds will be light and variable.

As the low pressure system moves in early Sunday morning, this will bring scattered rain to most of the region by late morning. Most of the rain is out of the region by late afternoon with just a few stray showers into the evening. With the clouds and rain around for the middle of the day, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s. Watch for patchy fog throughout the day. Overnight temperatures drop into the low 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

A mix of clouds and sun for Monday as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A stray afternoon shower will be possible for some. Overnight we’ll see clouds decrease a bit and temperatures drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunshine returns by Tuesday as temperatures sit right around average in the low 70s. Mostly clear and cool overnight with lows in the upper 40s.

By midweek we remain on a dry stretch with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm a bit back into the mid and upper 70s from Wednesday and into the weekend.