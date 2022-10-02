High pressure moves in tonight to our north and that will decrease our cloud cover. Our northern counties will sit mostly clear and lows drop into the mid 30s. The remainder of the region will sit under a partly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

With a low pressure system sitting to our east on Monday, there will still be a few spotty showers around in the afternoon. While not everyone gets rain, we remain mostly cloudy with scattered activity. High temperatures stay cool in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s low 40s.

Very similar setup for Tuesday, clouds for most of the afternoon and just an isolated shower around. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s lower 40s.

Ahead of a cold front passing late week, we will see a brief rebound in temperature for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 both afternoons under a mix of clouds and sun.

A cold front passes late Thursday and into Friday which may spark a few showers but also drops the temperatures. Highs on Friday will only make it in the upper 50s to low 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

While the weekend looks on the dry side, we sit cool. High temperatures will sit in the mid 50s while lows drop into the 30s to near 40.