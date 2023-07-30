A weak shortwave is moving across our region this evening, this will spark a few brief showers for our southern counties. Overnight we’ll slowly see a clearing sky with patchy fog developing for some. Low temperatures will sit cool in the mid 50s with light and variable winds.

A great start to the week as Monday brings a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Heading into the evening, a few showers will move in from our north but I don’t expect to see much. Partly to mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the 50s.

Tuesday we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with a few spotty showers around in the afternoon. High temperatures will sit below average in the mid to upper 70s with light winds out of the north. Overnight we sit quiet, clear and cool as lows dip into the lower and mid 50s.

Mostly sunny and pleasant for Wednesday with high temperatures sitting near average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We’ll see a few more clouds overnight with lows in the upper 50s.