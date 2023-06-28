Tonight we continue dealing with unhealthy air quality as the smoke lingers from the Canadian wildfires. Air Quality levels remain over 100 which puts us into the unhealthy levels. Limit your time outdoors and keep the windows closed. It will feel cool tonight as lows fall into the mid 50s under a mostly clear sky. The Air Quality alert remains in place through Thursday evening.

Air Quality as of 7 pm, current air quality levels can be checked at airnow.gov

High pressure is in place for Thursday which does bring sunshine and comfortable conditions. We will see hazy sunshine as the smoke lingers, high temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be light out of the southwest. Overnight we’ll sit mostly clear with lows near 60 degrees.

Heat and humidity starts to build for Friday. We’ll start the day mostly sunny with highs reaching into the mid and upper 80s. Clouds will build in Friday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing into the late afternoon/evening. Low temperatures sit mild in the mid 60s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday we will have clouds and sunshine. A few showers and thunderstorms will move in for the afternoon. High temperatures climb into the 80s. Winds will be light out of the west, with passing thunderstorms some will see heavy downpours. Low temperatures sit mild and muggy in the 60s.