As the front moves out tonight, showers and snow showers will diminish. Temperatures will quickly fall and lows tonight will sit in the low to mid 20s. Winds will be breezy early on out of the northwest.

High pressure moves in for Thursday bringing plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will sit slightly cooler than average in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight a few clouds move in and low temperatures drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday we become mostly cloudy as rain arrives for the afternoon. High temperatures will sit in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the south from 5-10 mph pushing in that milder air. Overnight we sit very mild with lows near 50 degrees as scattered showers continue.

Saturday we will continue to be cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be gusty at times out of the west southwest 15-25 mph. Overnight lows drop into the mid 20s as rain and clouds move out.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Sunday high pressure will build in and we’ll have clouds breaking for sunshine. High temperatures on will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 30s.

Monday we will see a mix of clouds and sun as we warm back up with highs in the mid to upper 60s.