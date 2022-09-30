Tonight moisture from the south continues to push north late tonight and will bring scattered rain into Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to near 50 with light winds.

Saturday will be damp and chilly. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs sitting in the low to mid 50s. Adding a NE wind of 15 mph, temperatures will feel cooler. Showers will be off and on throughout the day but not a complete washout. Be sure to have the rain gear handy. Overnights lows drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday will be just like Saturday. Cloudy with times of rain. Temperatures will sit chilly in the upper 50s to near 60s degrees. Winds will remain breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

We slowly start to dry out for Monday. Clouds hanging around with just a few showers around. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight we’ll sit cool in the upper 30s to low 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Clouds hang around to start the day on Tuesday even with a stray shower popping up for some. High temperatures will climb into the low 60s.

Sunshine is back for Wednesday with pleasant high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s!

Temperatures will rebound briefly for Thursday with highs approaching 70.