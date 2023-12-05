A weak Alberta Clipper storm will continue to weaken as it dives well to the south of PA.

A positively tilted upper trough will progress to the east and as a spoke of energy encounters the mountains of WVA there should be some decent snow. Closest to this feature will be extreme southwest PA and the Laurel Highlands where there could be a couple of inches of snow.

The other area favored for an inch or two of snow will be extreme northwest PA with some lake enhancement.

Clouds will rule again to start off Wednesday but there will be some brightening during the afternoon especially in the southeast areas. It will be a brisk day with temperatures a little below average with a gust northwest wind.

A warm front will bring some clouds on Thursday and perhaps a touch of snow or flurries primarily across northern PA. It should be dry for the Steelers game with temps in the 30s.

Balmy 50s will return for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday will turn wetter as a potent front approaches. It seems most likely the front will pass in the evening. It should be pretty breezy and we could get soaked with over an inch of rain which will be beneficial.

As colder air rushes in behind the front later at night there could be some snow for the northwestern part of the commonwealth.

Of course the models have timing differences with the GFS the fastest, no surprise there.

Monday should be blustery and much cooler.

Mark