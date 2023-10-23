After a cold Monday morning with temperatures dipping to freezing in some areas we will see

temperatures rise this week into the 70s for some with most areas remaining dry.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the eastern states which will hold strong right into the end of the week.

At the surface a southwesterly flow will pump warm air into our region.

Eventually a front will get closer over the weekend with shower chances starting to rise.

Once the slow moving front passes we will see some cooler conditions as we move into the month of November.

Have a great week!

Mark