Last night, severe storms surged through Central PA bringing downpours, damaging winds and frequent lightning. Today, conditions will be improving into the weekend.

This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with patchy fog. Today we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but most stay dry on this Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will have a partially to mainly clear sky.

Saturday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night lows will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday we will also have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Once again, we could see a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Wednesday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 80s. Thursday high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Friday we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.