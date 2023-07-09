Expect a drier start to the new week, but it won’t last too long. Some areas of fog plus clouds to kick start your Monday. Humidity drops off a touch on during the day with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. There is slight chance for a passing afternoon shower.

As we look ahead humidity does climb once again towards the end of the week along with the chances for mainly afternoon showers and some thunderstorms. Expect a rather unsettled setup into this weekend. Temperatures will be on the seasonable side.

