This morning temperatures will be in the 60s. This morning there will be some patchy fog. Today we will have clouds mixing with a little sunshine. A shower or two cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be in upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.

Wednesday we will have a cloudy to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday nigh temperatures will dip into the 50s

Thursday we will have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. We will have a southwesterly wind between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures dip into the 60s. Thursday night some showers move in.

Friday there will be clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be int he lower to mid 80s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Sunday we will also be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Monday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s.