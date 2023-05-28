Dauling high pressures to our north continue to fight the moisture to our south. We are right in the middle where dry air wins mostly, but just enough moisture could set off a shower mainly across our southern counties closer to the PA/MD line on Memorial Day. High temperatures will be warmer further north where more sunshine will be present.

Looking ahead the pattern holds mainly dry and while dry it will begin to warm up just in time for the first of June. Highs will be well into the 80s come Thursday and Friday. As it looks now the dry pattern breaks slightly by next weekend.

