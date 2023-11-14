An area of high pressure keeps things cool at night, but nice and mild during the day. These conditions will hold in place for the next couple of days ensuring one of the driest starts to November on record in Central PA. After a chilly start Wednesday morning temperatures rebound nicely into the upper 50’s to near 60 during the afternoon thanks to a nice southerly breeze.

Our next notable change will be a cold front moving through the area on Friday bringing a chance for showers in the afternoon. Much cooler air will settle in this weekend with highs topping out in the 40’s, which will be near average for this time of year.

Looking ahead expect a flip in the weather pattern for the second half of the month. Temperatures will return to near or below average while be joined by a more active storm track. Conditions look rather interesting come the middle of next week just in time for the busiest travel day of the year. Expect a colder than average Thanksgiving day across Central PA.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.