Clouds continue to hang with us for Friday as we’ll once again see some breaks for afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will sit cooler than the previous days in the low 40s. Winds will be light out of the west. Tonight an approaching cold front moves in which will bring a rain/snow mix initially to the western counties followed by a few light snow showers. This will come down to higher elevations that see a quick coating to an inch. Temperatures drop to near 32 degrees overnight.

The front slides southeast through Saturday morning bringing light snow showers for those in our northwest and those in the Laurel Highlands. I don’t expect much in the way of accumulation other than wet roads and a quick inch. Many of us will see flurries under a mostly cloudy sky as temperatures sit cooler in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be quite breezy behind the front out of the west at 15-20 mph. Overnight we’ll sit partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.

New Year’s Eve will feature a mostly cloudy sky with highs back in the 40s. Another cold front moves in for the late afternoon hours which will bring another shot of rain/snow to the region. This will also be minor as far as accumulation goes. Overnight into New Year’s Day we’ll see a few light snow showers with lows in the low 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Ringing in the new year with average temperatures! Highs will sit in the mid and upper 30s with a few snow showers lingering throughout the first half of the day. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 15-20 mph making it feel a little colder. Overnight we sit partly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s.

Tuesday the sunshine is back as we start the morning off chilly in the 20s. A mix of clouds and sun with highs reaching into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Partly cloudy and chilly overnight as lows fall back to the mid 20s.