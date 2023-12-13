A large area of high pressure over the midwest will build slowly east toward the area by the end of the week. This means tranquil conditions and lots of sunshine during this time frame. Things will be cool to start by with plentiful sunshine temperatures will gradually be on the upward trend to above average levels come Friday and Saturday. We are tracking our next weather maker that looks more and more likely to bring rain to the area later Sunday and on into Monday….

Here’s a look at our temperature ride over the next five. We approach the 50-degree mark Friday and Saturday.

Warmer than average air mass builds over the next few days before our next rain maker arrives Sunday and carries into Monday.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.