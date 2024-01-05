Friday starts off cold in the teens then we’ll rebound back to the mid 30s which is right on average for this time of year. Expect a mix of clouds and sun before the approaching winter storm over the weekend. Overnight lows fall into the mid 20s as clouds continue to increase from the south.

Snow starts to move in Saturday morning across far southwestern PA and then slide northeast by late morning. Steady snowfall should be with most by the lunch time hour and from then until about 5 pm or so is when we will see moderate to heavy snow bands set up. for some this will bring 1 inch per hour especially across areas east of I-99. By late Saturday evening the snow starts to move out of the region but roads will be messy with heavy wet snow. Temperatures will hold steady all day from about 28 degrees to about 34 degrees. So the chance of a rain/snow mix is likely for some. Overnight we’ll see a few scattered snow showers as temperatures sit around 30s.

Sunday morning we’ll have winds pick up a little and continue the scattered snow showers for at least our western half of the region. Most will be light and accumulation at this point will be less than an inch. Things start to quiet down heading into the latter part of your Sunday. Overnight lows will sit in the mid 30s.

Monday will be a quiet day ahead of our next winter storm. Highs will sit in the mid and upper 30s under a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight we’ll sit partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday brings in our next winter storm. This one looks to be a bit more robust with high winds but also milder temperatures in the 40s. We’ll be tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and even snowfall into Wednesday. Stay tuned.