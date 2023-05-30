Tonight as high pressure remains in control we sit quiet and clear. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday brings another day of sunshine as we end the month of May on a rather dry note. Expect few clouds with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds remain light out of the east at 5-10 mph. Overnight we sit mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s, low 50s.

Altoona ranks 4th for the driest Mays on record with only 1.09″ of rainfall when we typically see over 3″ of rain.

June begins on a warm note! Sunshine on for both Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. I do think a few spots will make a run for 90 on Friday afternoon! While it will be warm during the day, overnight lows will sit in the mid 50s.

By this weekend, clouds will increase a bit for Saturday ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will warm ahead of the front into the 80s with a few showers possible late Saturday and into Sunday Even a few thunderstorms will be likely into Sunday.

Temperatures are Sunday will be a bit more comfortable in the upper 70s with a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight lows sit in the lower 50s under a mostly clear sky.