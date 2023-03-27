Tonight showers move out and we’ll sit partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday we’ll be under a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s as clouds move out.

We start Wednesday out mostly sunny ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will climb into the lower and mid 50s as clouds increase into the afternoon. By Wednesday evening the cold front moves in and we’ll see a few showers and snow showers across the region. Overnight lows fall into the mid 20s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Clouds will be back on the increase ahead of our next disturbance. Expect a mostly cloudy day with showers arriving by the afternoon. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s to lower 60s ahead of the front. Showers will continue into Friday night as low temperatures sit mild near 50 degrees.

Lingering showers for Saturday while we remain mild to start the day. High temperatures are back in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be picking up for the afternoon out of the southwest at 15-25 mph. By Saturday night we sit partly cloudy and windy with lows in the upper 20s.