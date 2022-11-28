Tonight, clouds will stick around for majority of the region with a few breaks. Overnight lows drop to near 30 degrees as winds are light and variable.

A seasonable day for Tuesday. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures reaching the lower 50s. Winds will be shifting out of the southwest by the afternoon to help temperatures rebound faster. Overnight rain will move in from our southwest and temperatures sit mild in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Widespread rain moves in for Wednesday beginning in the morning hours. A few breaks midday as temperatures climb into the lower and mid 50s before the front moves through. As the line of showers move through, isolated thunderstorms will be possible along with gusty winds. Showers will diminish by the evening and much colder air moves in behind the front. Overnight lows fall into the 20s with a few flurries.

We start the month of December on a cold note! Highs will sit in the 30s struggling to touch 40. Winds will also be breezy out of the NW at 10-15 mph. Overnight we become mostly clear and cold. Lows will drop into the teens and lower 20s.

Friday will be a nice day. A good bit of sunshine with afternoon clouds. High temperatures will reach upper 40s with lows dropping to near freezing.