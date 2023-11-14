High pressure moves in this afternoon to help clear out the clouds we started the day with. Winds will be out of the northwest offering a chilly breeze as high temperatures climb into the lower 50s. Tonight, we sit mostly clear and chilly as lows fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunshine continues with us into Wednesday and Thursday as both afternoons will sit a bit milder with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be out of the south ahead of our next cold front for Friday. Overnight we sit in the 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

Clouds will be on the increase Friday as a cold front moves in for the afternoon. We’ll hit high temperatures in the morning near 60 before showers arrive by midday knocking our temps down. A few scattered showers into Friday night as cooler air moves in. Lows drop into the lower 30s.

A few showers linger into Saturday followed by a chilly weekend. Highs for this weekend will only sit in the low to mid 40s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun both afternoons. Overnight we sit quite cold in the 20s.

Next week starts off on a chilly note with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. We’re watching another disturbance tuesday into Wednesday that could bring both rain and a few snow showers. Stay tuned as we get closer.