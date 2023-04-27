Our eastern counties are starting off a bit cloudy this morning, but we are seeing sunshine in the west. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s to 40s. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. This afternoon we will see a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the 40s and lower 50s. Tonight clouds thicken and rain arrives.

Friday will be a rather cloudy day with times of rain. Friday does look like quite the soggy day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 50s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 40s. Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sun with a few showers around. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday will be a cloudy day with more rainfall. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 40s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday high temperatures will in the mid to upper 50s. We will have a variable cloudy sky with showers. Monday night temperatures will be in the 40s. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with variable cloudiness and some showers. Tuesday night temperatures drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.