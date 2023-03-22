Today we will have a rather cloudy day. A shower cannot be ruled out, but most will stay dry. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Tonight showers arrive. Low temperatures on tonight will be in the 40s. Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers.

Thursday high temperatures will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday will also be a rather cloudy day with times of rain. We will see more rain in our southern counties compared to in our northern counties. Northern counties may just be cloudy throughout the day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday showers will continue. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 50s. Saturday night we will fall into the 30s.

Sunday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday high temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Monday we will be cloudy with showers. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 30s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the 40s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sun with a few showers. Wednesday we will be windy with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.