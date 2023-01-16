This morning will be frosty with temperatures in the teens to lower 20s. Today we will have sunshine to start and clouds will slowly filter in. Winds today will be calm or light from the west. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s. Tonight we become cloudy with showers moving in. In some spots, we could see a wintry mix on the onset. You will want to use caution on your Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures tonight will dip into the lower to mid 30s.

Tuesday we will have a cloud day with showers. Most of the shower activity will be in the beginning part of the day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday night we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Thursday will be another cloudy day with showers. Thursday morning, a few snowflakes may mix in. Thursday afternoon stays cloudy with showers. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the 30s. Friday will be rather cloudy with a few scattered snow showers. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 40s. Monday high temperatures will also be in the 40s.