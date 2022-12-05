Today we will have a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Slowly clouds will increase later this afternoon and evening. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight will become cloudy with some showers and potentially a mix in the higher elevations.

Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southeast and will be light. Tuesday night temperatures will stay in the lower 40s with a cloudy sky.

Wednesday will be cloudy with times of rain. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the 30s.

Friday we will have a cloudy day with rainfall. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 40s. Friday winds will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few flurries around in higher elevations. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.