This morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with a cloudy sky. Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots may make it to the lower 50s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight clouds increase and showers arrive.

Thursday morning will be cloudy with some showers and drizzle. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday will be a cloudy day with scattered showers. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Thursday we will have a southerly breeze. Thursday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday there will be a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday will be a windy day. Winds on Friday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday night there will be a few showers mixing with snow showers.

Saturday we could see a few snow showers early, otherwise clouds mix with sunshine. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Sunday there will be a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday there will be a mix of sun and a few clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Monday night temperatures will be in the 30s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday will be a cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.