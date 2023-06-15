This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There will also be some fog this morning. Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the 50s. Tonight we will see a few showers and storms moving in.

Friday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with some showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the 50s. Sunday there will be clouds and sunshine with a shower or storm firing up during the afternoon hours. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday we will have temperatures reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday we will have have times of clouds and sun. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 50s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.