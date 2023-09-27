Today we start the morning off under a deck of clouds but the good news is no rain today! Dry air will push in from the north this afternoon allowing for a little bit of sunshine. High temperatures remain below average in the lower 60s with average high being 70°. Tonight we sit partly to mostly cloudy with lows dropping into the upper 40s.

Clouds are back on the increase for Thursday with an approaching frontal system. This will bring a chance of showers around late in the evening. High temperatures will warm with the front in the mid and upper 60s. A few showers late overnight with lows in the 50s.

A few showers linger into Friday but should taper by the late afternoon. We’ll sit mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight we sit mostly cloudy with lows in the low 50s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

A decent weekend coming our way to close out September! Saturday will be the transition day where we sit under a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We clear out for Saturday night with lows falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday starts a stretch of beautiful weather! Plenty of sunshine coming our way to kick off October with highs in the mid 70s by next week!