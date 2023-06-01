Today we will have sunshine mixing with a few passing clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be quite a warm day. Winds will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the 50s.

During the month of May, we had seasonable high temperatures but we were cool during the night time. We also ended up being very dry through the month of May. It also looks like June will start off relatively dry too. We are now considered abnormally dry under the drought monitor.

Friday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Friday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds on Friday will be from the north east between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. On Saturday, we will have a few showers and thunderstorms around. Winds on Saturday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 50s. Sunday we will have a a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night temperatures dip back into the mid 50s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday we could see a few showers or thunderstorms. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Wednesday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. Once again, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 70s.