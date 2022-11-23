Today there will be sunshine mixing with some clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a clear sky.

On Thanksgiving Day, we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s. On Black Friday, a front will move through brining us scattered showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out, but most of the day looks dry. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots may near 50 degrees. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Sunday we will have a rather cloudy day with times of rainfall. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 30s.

Monday will be breezy. We will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the lower 30s. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.