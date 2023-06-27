The pattern is wet and holding to a more wetter pattern as we enter July. As for the near future rain chances will ease back tonight into Wednesday. After some morning fog do expect more clouds than sun with a passing shower possible. Highs will top out in the 70’s across the region.

Expect drier air to settle in on Wednesday night and this will continue into Thursday. Lots of sunshine to start off the day. Do expect more seasonable temperatures with highs closer to 80 come Thursday afternoon. Although it will be nice to have at least one day rain-free this won’t last long as rain chances return later Friday and then into the weekend.

