It is starting to look like Friday will be our last nice day for a while. Sunshine should return for most areas and it will feel pleasant as temperatures rise into the low and mid 60s (near 60 to the north). There will also be a gentle breeze.

Dry weather is expected Friday evening for the football games as clouds start to increase.

The clouds will deliver on Saturday, so expect rain to really pick up as the day goes on and it will be quite chilly as well. Most will see highs in the low to mid 50s but don’t be shocked if some spots don’t make it out of the 40s!

Rainfall should be around 1.00″ to 1.5″… so Friday would be a good day to mow the lawn, do some yard cleaning or clean your gutters. Better yet a round of golf, game of tennis or pickleball sounds good, too.

The bulk of the rain should be done by early Sunday but clouds, chilly temperatures and a few showers will stick around from Sunday through Tuesday.

After Tuesday we should finally start to see some nicer conditions.

Mark