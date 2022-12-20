Clouds will continue to decrease this morning and we’ll sit under a partly sunny sky this afternoon. High temperatures will be seasonable for December in the mid 30s. Winds will be light and variable. Overnight lows will fall into the teens to low 20s as we sit partly cloudy.

Another fair weather day for Wednesday. A good mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures warming into the upper 30s to lower 40s across our western counties. Clouds will be back on the increase late Wednesday evening as our storm approaches for late week. Overnight lows sit in the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday morning is when the first round of precip begins. This will start off as a rain/snow mix during the morning commute. Expect a good 1-2 inches of slushy accumulation on the roadways as temperatures will slowly climb higher than freezing. As we get into the mid and upper 30s we will transition to all rain for the remainder of Thursday. Overnight lows sit quite mild ahead of the arctic front in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday morning the front will move into the region with temperatures ahead of the front well into the 40s before dawn. Being that it is such a strong front temperatures will drop nearly 30 degrees in just an hour to two. By late morning, temperatures will have fallen into the teens. snow showers will be with that front and impact those in our western counties as winds will ramp up. Overnight lows sit bitter cold in the single digits.

Christmas Eve day will be windy with a few scattered snow showers near and west of Route 219 with some sunshine and just scattered flurries farther to the east. Temperatures Saturday will not rise higher than the teens and the wind is going to make it feel even colder than with dangerous wind chills below zero.

There still couple be some leftover flurries Christmas Day, especially near and west of Route 219; otherwise, we’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs only in the teens. Monday will still be cold despite some sunshine but then temperatures will rebound quite a bit before the New Year holiday.

