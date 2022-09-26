Showers for our northern counties will diminish after sunset tonight and we’ll sit under a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower will still be possible but otherwise dry. Temperatures drop into the mid and upper 40s with a SW wind of 4-6 mph.

Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sun with a few showers around. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a breezy west wind at 10-15 mph. We’ll sit mostly cloudy overnight as low temperatures drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could still be a shower in spots, mainly in northern counties. High temperatures reach back into the mid and upper 50s. Overnight low temperatures dip into the lower to mid 40s.

High pressure moves in for Thursday and we’ll have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s under a clear sky.

Another nice but cool day in store for Friday. Partly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

The forecast for the weekend is a bit up in the air. It depends on the track of Ian. At this point, it looks like Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday we could also see some showers, or we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. We will have a better idea as the week progresses. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Monday we will have a cloudy sky with showers. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s.