Following a strong cold front, temperatures will sit chilly into Friday morning. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low and mid 40s under a mostly clear sky. Winds won’t be as gusty but we’ll keep that breeze out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Friday will be the coolest day as high pressure builds in. A mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Sitting mostly clear into Friday night temperatures will be dropping! Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s with our colder spots touching the upper 30s.

We start the weekend on a dry note. Saturday starts sunny as highs will climb well into the 60s to near 70 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon ahead of our next rain maker. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday will be a gray day. Mainly cloudy with scattered showers will be around for majority of the day. High temperatures will sit in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Overnight lows drop into the mid 50s.

The new week will start unsettled. Monday will keep those lingering showers around with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will sit cooler in the mid 60s.

Staying breezy and cooler through tuesday where a few showers will linger for our northern counties. High temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 60s.