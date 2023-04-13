Today we will start to really warm. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have a sunny sky. You will want to refrain from burning this week because our wildfire risk is elevated. With dry air in place, it will not take much to spark a wildfire. Tonight temperatures fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will have a clear sky.

Friday we start off with sunshine and then clouds will begin to increase. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between five to ten mile an hour. Friday night we will dip into the 50s. Friday night we will be rather cloudy with a sprinkle or two.

Saturday there will be a rather cloudy sky. We will see a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm on Saturday. It does not look like a washout, but if you’re headed to the Blue-White Game at Penn State, you may want to take a rain jacket. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hours. Saturday temperatures will be in the 50s. Sunday we will have clouds and some sunshine with scattered showers. There could be a storm or two. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s.

Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday there will be a rather cloudy sky with a lingering shower or two. Monday night temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 50s. Wednesday we will see temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.