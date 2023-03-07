Tonight we will sit mostly clear and chilly. Winds will remain breezy tonight out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. A few clouds will move in overnight and we’ll become partly cloudy. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 20s.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. Overnight lows drop into the 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

Mostly sunny as we head into Thursday with clouds moving in late ahead of our next system. High temperatures will warm into the upper 40s with light winds. Overnight rain and snow showers will move in for Friday with lows dropping into the mid 20s.

Watching another chance for mixed precipitation for Friday. This will arrive for late Friday morning and continue into the evening hours.

Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with some lingering snow showers. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a wintry mix. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a snow shower or two. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s.