Tonight we sit quiet and comfortable as low temperatures fall into the low and mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

We’ll start Sunday off with sunshine as clouds will increase into the afternoon. High temperatures will be warmer in the low to mid 80s. Winds will become gusty at times out of the southwest at 15-20 into the evening. Showers will approach the region just after sunset and continue into Monday. Low temperatures will sit milder with the rain and the clouds in the upper 50s to near 60.

The cold front will then cross the region into Monday bringing scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be much cooler in the afternoon as the front passes in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph before switching from the west into Monday night at 10-15 mph. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 50s as we sit partly cloudy.

Tuesday we’ll start the day dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Another wave of energy will move in bringing another round of showers late Tuesday night. High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers expected overnight as lows sit in the mid 50s.

Wednesday we’ll see off and on shower activity and even a thunderstorm before things clear up into Wednesday night. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Overnight, we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the low 50s.

A mix of clouds and sun for Thursday with a stray shower or storm around by the afternoon. High temperatures sit seasonable in the low to mid 70s.

Sunshine is with us to end the week as Friday high temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Overnight we sit mostly clear with lows in the 40sl