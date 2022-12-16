Tonight clouds continue to build as a few flurries and snow showers will be around the region. Low temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 20s with light winds out of the west.

Saturday we start mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in our higher elevations. Clouds will break for a little bit of sun by midday with high temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Winds will start to pick up late Saturday out of the west at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows drop into the lower 20s with a few flurries around.

Sunday will be brisk. A mix of clouds and a bit of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph gusting upwards of 25 mph at times. Overnight lows drop into the teens.

We start the new week off on a dry and seasonable note. Highs will sit in the low to mid 30s with a mix of clouds and sun for Monday and Tuesday.