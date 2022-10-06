Clouds continue to increase a bit as a cold front approaches the region. With a southwest wind and cloud cover temperatures won’t drop too far. We’ll sit in the upper 40s to lower 50s overnight.

A cold front moves through on Friday which will bring a mix of clouds and sun, a few showers and much cooler temperatures. While there won’t be a lot of rain, watch for a few gusty showers early into the afternoon. High temperatures will sit in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a breezy wind out of the northwest. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will sit much cooler than average. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday with chilly high temperature in the low to mid 50s. Overnight we drop into the low and mid 30s. Sunday we sit mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Overnight we fall back to the mid 30s.

The cold airmass remains with us to start the new week. Monday we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun but temperatures sit below average in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Staying dry for Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will sit in the mid 60s. Next chance of rain arrives late Wednesday and into Thursday as our next cold front moves through.