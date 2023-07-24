Tonight, the few showers and thunderstorms that are around will diminish after sunset. We’ll sit partly cloudy with patchy fog developing. Low temperatures will sit in the upper 50s to lower 60s with light and variable winds.

A very similar day for Tuesday. A mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures a touch warmer in the mid 80s. Winds will be light out of the west. A few spotty showers and downpours will again be possible throughout the day. Tuesday evening, we’ll sit partly cloudy with patchy fog for areas who pick up showers. Overnight lows sit in the lower 60s.

The heat starts to really build for Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine for majority of the day with highs approaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. The chance for a shower and thunderstorm will be around late evening as low temperatures sit mild in the mid 60s.

Hot and humid for Thursday as we sit under a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with many hitting the lower 90s. Dewpoints will be high in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Make sure to stay hydrated if spending long periods of time outdoors.

Friday will be a similar day. We will have clouds and sun with a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

