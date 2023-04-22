Tonight, the cold front continues pushing east and temperatures fall behind it. Expect a few stray showers to linger, otherwise partly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will start our cooler stretch. Expect a mostly to partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph. A few showers will be around in the afternoon especially across our northwest counties. Overnight lows dip in the low to middle 30s.

Monday will be very similar with a mostly cloudy sky. A few afternoon showers will be around again with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Overnight will be chilly as we sit under a partly cloudy sky with lows in the 30s.

A frosty start for Tuesday morning before temperatures rebound back to the middle 50s by the afternoon with some sunshine. Lows will again drop to near the freezing mark for Tuesday night.

By midweek we moderate closer to average, but expect a good deal of clouds all week with temperatures in the 50s. Next chance of beneficial rain arrives late week and into the weekend.