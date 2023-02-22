Tonight a warm front will lift over the region and temperatures will be on the rise. We will sit around the upper 30s to low 40s early this evening before climbing into the 50s by Thursday morning. Scattered showers move in overnight and will be out of here by day break on Thursday.

We’ll see a good mix of clouds and sun for Thursday winds becoming breezy out of the west at 15-20 mph. high temperatures will climb into the upper 60s approaching 70 degrees. A cold front will move in Thursday evening which may spark a few showers. Lows overnight fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday will be colder and windy. A partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens to lower 20s. A few snow flurries will be around in the our northern tier, otherwise we sit dry but cold. Overnight lows drop into the teens to lower 20s.

Saturday we’ll sit mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. Snow showers look to pass to our north. Sunday will be just a few degrees warmer in the mid 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Next chance for rain looks to move in late Monday and last into Tuesday. This will bring chances for freezing rain overnight Monday and into Tuesday.