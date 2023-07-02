Tonight we sit mild and muggy, low temperatures will sit mild in the mid 60s with light winds out of the southwest. Expect a few showers overnight where some will bring brief downpours.

Monday we’ll start the day mostly cloudy as showers and isolated thunderstorms start to pop into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s with light winds out of the west. Overnight a few showers will be left, otherwise mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 60s.

The 4th of July we begin to dry out! We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun to start to the day with just a stray shower or two possible into the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to mid 80s across the region. By the evening we’ll slowly start to clear out just in time for fireworks! Low temperatures we’ll sit in the lower 60s.

Sunshine is with us to start Wednesday! We’ll be in between two frontal systems so we will start to warm back up with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out. Overnight we sit mostly clear with lows in the 60s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Another warm and humid day on Thursday as the cold front approaches. High temperatures will be back in the upper 80s nearing 90 degrees. A few showers are again possible into the evening. Low temperatures sit in the mid 60s.

Another round of unsettled weather looks to return for the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will be sitting in the upper 70s to lower 80s with scattered shower activity.